United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.51 ($42.45).

Shares of ETR UTDI traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting €35.00 ($40.70). The company had a trading volume of 426,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.30. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

