UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,151,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

