USDX (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $570,341.45

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. USDX has a total market cap of $570,341.45 and $1,115.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003924 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001973 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,766,940 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

