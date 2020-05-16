ValuEngine Upgrades TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Buy

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TUI AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut TUI AG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

TUIFY stock remained flat at $$1.53 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. TUI AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

