Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,247,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,389. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13.

