Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 188,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 85,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

