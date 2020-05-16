Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.49. 1,578,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

