Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Private Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $21,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,704,000 after acquiring an additional 766,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 269,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.