Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

VAPO traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 535,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -1.71.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 118.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $107,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

