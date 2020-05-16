Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 traded up €9.15 ($10.64) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €83.85 ($97.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,788 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.61. Varta has a 1-year low of €42.70 ($49.65) and a 1-year high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.