Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

NYSE VEC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.66. 64,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,629. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 126,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

