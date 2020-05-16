Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Hits $725,578.00

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $54.75 million and approximately $725,578.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00461755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003254 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,268,473,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Binance, Coindeal, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

