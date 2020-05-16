Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 382,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $189.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.