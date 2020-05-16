Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.06). Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo acquired 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. 1,580,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.46.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

