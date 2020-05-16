VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VF (NYSE:VFC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.96. 6,498,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

