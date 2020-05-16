VF (NYSE:VFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of VF stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. 6,498,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get VF alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.