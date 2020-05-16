VF’s (VFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VF by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of VF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VF by 558.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

