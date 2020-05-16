Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:VIR traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $30.35. 680,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,043. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $114,416.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,805 shares in the company, valued at $114,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $516,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,990 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

