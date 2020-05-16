Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Downgraded to Neutral at Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.65 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:VREOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 221,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,190. Vireo Health International has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.06.
Vireo Health International Company Profile
