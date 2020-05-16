Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Downgraded to Neutral at Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.65 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VREOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 221,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,190. Vireo Health International has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.06.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

Vireo Health International Company Profile

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.