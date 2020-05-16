VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $861.29

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $861.29 and traded as low as $663.00. VP shares last traded at $684.00, with a volume of 4,607 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 648.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 860.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

