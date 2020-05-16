Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.07. 2,076,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

