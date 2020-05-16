W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Receives $286.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.80.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.79. 435,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.