Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.10 ($17.56).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €10.73 ($12.48). 175,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.81 and its 200-day moving average is €13.90. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a one year high of €23.16 ($26.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $752.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

