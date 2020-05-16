Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.10 ($17.56).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €10.73 ($12.48). 175,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.81 and its 200-day moving average is €13.90. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a one year high of €23.16 ($26.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $752.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Green Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.