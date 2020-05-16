Wanchain Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance. Wanchain has a total market cap of $19.42 million and $612,485.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX.

