Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.64

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.64 and traded as low as $17.46. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 593,220 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

In other news, insider Robert Millner bought 10,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.43 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$174,330.00 ($123,638.30). Insiders bought a total of 185,000 shares of company stock worth $3,361,245 in the last 90 days.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

