WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 4,080 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,141,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.36. The company has a market capitalization of $518.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

