Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,322. The firm has a market cap of $402.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 159.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

