Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Posts Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries stock remained flat at $$80.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. Webco Industries has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

