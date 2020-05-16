Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Posts Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.
Webco Industries stock remained flat at $$80.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. Webco Industries has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $138.00.
About Webco Industries
