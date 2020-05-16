Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 100,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,051,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

