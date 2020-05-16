Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 20,225,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.