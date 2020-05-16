Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 14,785 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 251,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 122,614,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,487,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

