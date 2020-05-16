Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.07

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.07 and traded as low as $13.62. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 44,864 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

