Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNEB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,323 shares of company stock worth $75,143. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 365,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.81. 41,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.