Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,808,000 after acquiring an additional 552,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,072,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.33. 5,328,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

