WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on WildBrain from $1.65 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed an average rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of WLDBF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 201,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,924. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.