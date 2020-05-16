William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,221,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,387,000 after buying an additional 212,382 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $9,293,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 23,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $356,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

