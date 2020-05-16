Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

WLMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

