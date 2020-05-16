Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €170.82 ($198.63).

Shares of ETR:WDI traded down €6.35 ($7.38) during trading on Friday, hitting €77.00 ($89.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a fifty-two week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

