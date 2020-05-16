Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €130.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDI. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €170.82 ($198.63).

WDI stock traded down €6.35 ($7.38) on Thursday, hitting €77.00 ($89.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.44. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

