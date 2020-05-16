Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €240.00 by Baader Bank

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €170.82 ($198.63).

Shares of Wirecard stock traded down €6.35 ($7.38) on Thursday, reaching €77.00 ($89.53). The company had a trading volume of 6,493,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 52-week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

