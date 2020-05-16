WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.55

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.55 and traded as low as $32.62. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 7,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Get WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.