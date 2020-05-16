Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $200.00 at Northland Securities

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.94.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock traded up $12.19 on Friday, reaching $201.78. 2,854,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,935. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.50.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.