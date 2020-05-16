Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

WYNN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,199. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

