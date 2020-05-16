XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Cap of $8.81 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, XRP has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Bitbank and BitFlip. XRP has a total market capitalization of $8.81 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.02030175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00107004 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,976,125 coins and its circulating supply is 44,112,853,111 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, Coinhub, Covesting, Upbit, BitBay, Kuna, OTCBTC, Exrates, MBAex, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bitbank, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, Coinone, Altcoin Trader, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Gatehub, Exmo, Braziliex, BitFlip, DragonEX, Ripple China, Cryptomate, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Bitinka, C2CX, Bitstamp, Bits Blockchain, Sistemkoin, LakeBTC, RippleFox, BX Thailand, CoinFalcon, Poloniex, BtcTurk, Bitsane, Tripe Dice Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptohub, DigiFinex, Coindeal, Bithumb, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Coinbe, CoinBene, Koinex, BCEX, BTC Markets, Vebitcoin, Binance, FCoin, Instant Bitex, Korbit, Bitlish, ABCC, BitMarket, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, CEX.IO, Bitso, Coinsquare, OKEx, WazirX, Zebpay, Fatbtc, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Stellarport, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Ovis, Koineks and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

