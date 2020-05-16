XYO Price Reaches $0.0002 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. XYO has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $5,404.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.03533072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitMart, YoBit, LATOKEN, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.