Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.42. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $5.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.70 to $24.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $26.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8,944.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 27,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $6,961,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.44 and a 200-day moving average of $387.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

