Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 534,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,877. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $688.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 73,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,377.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,535.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 74,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

