Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 534,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,877. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $688.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 73,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,377.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,535.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 74,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.