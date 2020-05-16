Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 5,557,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,129,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,260,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after buying an additional 4,102,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,059,000 after buying an additional 13,261,009 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $135,260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,423,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
