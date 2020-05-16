Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 5,557,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,129,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,260,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after buying an additional 4,102,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,059,000 after buying an additional 13,261,009 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $135,260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,423,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

