Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

In other news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,135. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.