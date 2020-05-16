Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 237,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,029. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,520,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,216 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

